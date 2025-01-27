Ladakh Reigns Supreme at Khelo India Winter Games
Hosts Ladakh emerged victorious at the Khelo India Winter Games, concluding the first phase with four golds. The Indian Army won a thrilling ice hockey final against ITBP. Tamil Nadu excelled in skating events. The second phase will be held in Gulmarg from February 22 to 25.
Ladakh dominated the Khelo India Winter Games, wrapping up the first phase with a total of four gold medals. The event, which concluded on Monday, saw Ladakh securing top spots in several competitions, showcasing the region's prowess in winter sports.
The highlight of the tournament was the mixed relay, where a team from Ladakh, comprising Stanzin Jampal, Skarma Tsultim, Mohammed Saquaf Raza, and Padma Angmo, clinched gold with a time of 3:02.19 seconds, defeating Maharashtra and Telangana.
In a closely contested men's ice hockey final, the Indian Army outplayed ITBP with a 2-1 victory, recovering from an earlier league match loss. Host city Gulmarg is preparing for the second phase of the games, scheduled from February 22 to 25.
