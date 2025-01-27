Left Menu

Porto's New Dawn: Anselmi's Challenge in Europa and Beyond

Porto has appointed Martin Anselmi as their new coach, tasking him with advancing the team in the Europa League and preparing for the Club World Cup. Anselmi, who signed until 2027, takes over after the dismissal of Vítor Bruno and aims to rejuvenate Porto's performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Porto | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:35 IST
Porto's New Dawn: Anselmi's Challenge in Europa and Beyond
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Porto made a significant move on Monday by appointing Martin Anselmi as head coach. Anselmi's immediate priority is to guide the two-time European champions into the knockout phase of the Europa League, a task he must accomplish for the club's progress.

In addition to his Europa League objectives, Anselmi will focus on preparing Porto for the Club World Cup in the United States. Porto has been drawn in a challenging group featuring Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, Palmeiras, and Al Ahly, promising a competitive showdown.

Currently placed 25th in the Europa League standings, Porto needs at least a draw against Maccabi Tel Aviv to secure their spot in the knockout playoffs. The appointment follows the dismissal of former coach Vítor Bruno after disappointing performances. Anselmi signed a contract lasting until June 2027, expressing his commitment during a presentation by Porto president André Villas-Boas, where he voiced criticism towards Cruz Azul's officials in Mexico over contractual disagreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

