Luis de la Fuente: Steering Spain's Football Future to Euro 2028

Spain's manager, Luis de la Fuente, extended his contract until Euro 2028. Anticipating the World Cup qualifiers, De la Fuente steered Spain to the Euro 2024 title. His strong belief in teamwork and leadership continues as Spain prepares to face the Netherlands in the Nations League quarter-finals.

Luis de la Fuente: Steering Spain's Football Future to Euro 2028
Spain's football manager, Luis de la Fuente, has solidified his role with the national team by signing a contract extension lasting until Euro 2028, according to an announcement from the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on Monday.

Before his focus shifts to the European championship to be held in Britain and Ireland, de la Fuente will navigate through the World Cup qualifiers, planned for 2026 in North America. Under his leadership, the 63-year-old guided Spain to victory at Euro 2024, clinching the title with a decisive 2-1 win over England in the final.

Expressing optimism at a news conference, De la Fuente vowed to continue striving for success. "We will give our all to the national team, in all competitions, and hopefully more victories will come. United we are stronger," he said. Their next challenge is the Nations League quarter-finals against the Netherlands, set for March 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

