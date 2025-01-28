Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Australia is set to host Fiji in a warmup match in Newcastle on July 6, as announced by Rugby Australia. This match will serve as the Wallabies' sole preparation before facing the British and Irish Lions.

It signifies the first time since 2017 that Fiji will play on Australian soil, with their last meeting taking place at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France. Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming test match, noting its significance in preparing the team for the Lions series.

The Wallabies gear up for their first Lions test in Brisbane on July 19, moving on to subsequent matches in Melbourne and Sydney thereafter. The Lions secured their previous series victory in Australia in 2013, with a 2-1 win.

(With inputs from agencies.)