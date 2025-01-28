Left Menu

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Australia will face Fiji in Newcastle on July 6 for the Wallabies' only warmup match before the British and Irish Lions series. This marks Fiji's first game in Australia since 2017, with their last encounter during the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt looks forward to a challenging test match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 28-01-2025 05:35 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 05:35 IST
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia is set to host Fiji in a warmup match in Newcastle on July 6, as announced by Rugby Australia. This match will serve as the Wallabies' sole preparation before facing the British and Irish Lions.

It signifies the first time since 2017 that Fiji will play on Australian soil, with their last meeting taking place at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France. Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming test match, noting its significance in preparing the team for the Lions series.

The Wallabies gear up for their first Lions test in Brisbane on July 19, moving on to subsequent matches in Melbourne and Sydney thereafter. The Lions secured their previous series victory in Australia in 2013, with a 2-1 win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025