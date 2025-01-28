Left Menu

Bengaluru FC Battles On: Zaragoza Reflects on Close Defeat to Mohun Bagan SG

Bengaluru FC coach Gerard Zaragoza praised his team's performance during a narrow 1-0 loss to Mohun Bagan SG in the ISL. Despite the setback, Zaragoza remained positive about their playoff prospects, highlighting Sunil Chhetri's contributions and looking forward to their match against Punjab FC on February 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 09:52 IST
Gerard Zaragoza (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
In the Indian Super League on Monday, Bengaluru FC's head coach Gerard Zaragoza lauded his team for their commendable performance despite a narrow 1-0 defeat against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. During the post-match press conference, Zaragoza expressed pride in the team's quality and resilience, urging his squad to maintain momentum following the closely contested match.

Mohun Bagan's Liston Colaco emerged as the game's star, with his striking volley in the 74th minute securing victory. Bengaluru FC narrowly missed equalizing efforts, notably from Sunil Chhetri in the initial half and Rahul Bheke during injury time. Zaragoza praised the team's overall play, comparing it to European football standards, and acknowledged their dominance, despite failing to capitalize on opportunities.

Bengaluru FC, currently third with nine wins from 18 games, gears up for their upcoming face-off against Punjab FC. Zaragoza underscored the importance of entering the playoffs while acknowledging the competitive strength of their rival, Mohun Bagan SG. Zaragoza also emphasized the significance of collective team effort beyond Sunil Chhetri's pivotal role. With confidence in his team's potential, Zaragoza concluded by looking forward to the playoff push.

(With inputs from agencies.)

