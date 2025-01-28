Saudi Arabian soccer club Al-Hilal has amicably parted ways with Brazilian striker Neymar, following a mutual agreement to terminate his contract. Despite a promising start with the club, Neymar's journey in the Saudi league was cut short after just seven appearances due to an ACL injury.

The termination was confirmed without detailed disclosure of terms, as suspicions about Neymar's future circulate. Local reports suggest a potential return to his boyhood club Santos. Fans remain hopeful, fostering spirited discussions and creative tributes to encourage the prolific striker's homecoming.

As Neymar weighs options, comments about past teammates resurface, adding to the intrigue surrounding his decisions. His focus remains on recuperation and readiness for potential appearances in Brazil's national team, highlighting the critical junctures in his celebrated career.

(With inputs from agencies.)