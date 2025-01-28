Athletic Showcase: National Games Light Up Uttarakhand

The 38th National Games commenced on Tuesday, showcasing a vibrant opening ceremony held in Uttarakhand. Approximately 10,000 athletes are competing across 32 disciplines, aiming for top honors until February 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Games at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, where a large crowd gathered despite the chilly weather conditions. The Games are a significant event for Uttarakhand, commemorating the state's 25th anniversary.

The mascot 'Mauli,' representing the state's bird, 'Monal,' highlights the region's cultural heritage. Although some top athletes like Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu opted out, promising talents such as Olympic medalists Swapnil Kusale and Lovlina Borgahain are set to shine. With a 'Green Games' theme, the event advocates for sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)