Athletic Showcase: National Games Light Up Uttarakhand

The 38th National Games kicked off in Uttarakhand, with around 10,000 athletes competing across 32 sports until February 14. Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the event, which celebrates the state's 25th anniversary, and features the mascot 'Mauli'. The theme promotes sustainable, eco-friendly practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 28-01-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 17:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The 38th National Games commenced on Tuesday, showcasing a vibrant opening ceremony held in Uttarakhand. Approximately 10,000 athletes are competing across 32 disciplines, aiming for top honors until February 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Games at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, where a large crowd gathered despite the chilly weather conditions. The Games are a significant event for Uttarakhand, commemorating the state's 25th anniversary.

The mascot 'Mauli,' representing the state's bird, 'Monal,' highlights the region's cultural heritage. Although some top athletes like Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu opted out, promising talents such as Olympic medalists Swapnil Kusale and Lovlina Borgahain are set to shine. With a 'Green Games' theme, the event advocates for sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

