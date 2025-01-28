Thomas Cook Partners with Government for National Games 2025

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Thomas Cook (India) has announced a major partnership with the central government, taking charge of key services for the upcoming National Games of India 2025, scheduled in Uttarakhand. This collaboration will see the travel firm manage accommodation, catering, and transport services for the prestigious event.

The National Games 2025 is set to gather top athletes from across the nation, competing in 32 sporting disciplines and 4 demonstration events from January 28 to February 14. Thomas Cook India is poised as the exclusive partner to oversee logistics for a contingent of 20,000, which includes over 10,000 athletes.

In addition to accommodation and catering, Thomas Cook will sponsor physiotherapy services with a team of 54 experts. Rajeev Kale, President and Country Head at Thomas Cook (India), expressed honor in being selected for the second consecutive year as the exclusive service partner for such a major sporting event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

