Lyon is reportedly set to appoint Paulo Fonseca as the team's new head coach, according to a source familiar with the deal. This development comes amid mounting speculation following the abrupt dismissal of Pierre Sage, despite his commendable record at the club.

Sage's sacking raised eyebrows after he miraculously revived Lyon from a downturn to secure a reputable sixth-place finish last season, positioning them for potential Champions League qualification. Nonetheless, his exit was attributed to a sporting decision by Lyon, now under the ownership of American businessman John Textor.

Textor's influence appears strong as he fortifies his multi-club model, with teams in Belgium and Brazil. Meanwhile, Fonseca, a former Lille manager, is eager for a return to coaching since his departure from AC Milan, marking a significant shift for Lyon in pursuit of sustained success.

(With inputs from agencies.)