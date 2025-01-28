Vishwa Fernando Joins Warwickshire to Boost County Championship Hopes

Sri Lanka's left-arm seamer Vishwa Fernando has inked a deal with County Championship side Warwickshire, poised to enhance their bowling attack for the campaign's onset this season. Boasting an impressive Test record with 79 wickets from 27 matches, Fernando's addition to Warwickshire will be pivotal as he joins them for Division One games in April.

Warwickshire announced the signing, highlighting it as a move to fortify their bowling with Fernando's proven international expertise. The Sri Lankan bowler previously turned heads during his County Championship stint with Yorkshire, bagging 17 wickets including a standout nine in a match against Derbyshire.

Fernando, who played a crucial role in Sri Lanka's Test tour of England, expressed his enthusiasm about joining Warwickshire, commending the team and reiterating his commitment to give his all for the Bears. Acknowledging support from the Sri Lankan Cricket Board and Coach Mark Robinson, Fernando is eyeing a successful run, complementing fellow players like Alex Davies and Ed Barnard.

