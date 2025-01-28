Left Menu

ICC CEO Geoff Allardice Steps Down Amid Pre-Champions Trophy Controversy

ICC CEO Geoff Allardice has resigned ahead of the Champions Trophy, reportedly due to multiple issues, including Pakistan's preparedness to host the event. Allardice, who joined ICC in 2012 and became CEO in 2021, cited the need for new challenges as his reason for stepping down.

Updated: 28-01-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:47 IST
ICC CEO Geoff Allardice Steps Down Amid Pre-Champions Trophy Controversy
Geoff Allardice, CEO of the International Cricket Council (ICC), has announced his resignation just weeks before the start of the Champions Trophy. A board member suggested that his inability to clearly present Pakistan's level of readiness to host the tournament was a key factor in his decision to step down.

Allardice started his career with the ICC in 2012 as General Manager of Cricket, coming from Cricket Australia. He was appointed CEO in November 2021, having served as acting CEO for eight months prior. During his tenure, he claimed to enhance the global reach of cricket and strengthen its commercial foundations.

ICC Chair Jay Shah expressed gratitude for Allardice's contributions, stating that his leadership advanced cricket globally. His departure is part of a larger trend, following other resignations from the ICC leadership team, including those of Chris Tetley and Alex Marshall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

