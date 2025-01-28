Left Menu

England Stays Alive with Thrilling 26-Run Win Over India

England won a crucial third T20 match against India by 26 runs, keeping their chances alive in the five-match series. Despite Varun Chakravarthy's impressive bowling for India, England's bowlers maintained control, preventing India from clinching a series win. Notable performances included Ben Duckett's 51 runs and Liam Livingstone's counter-attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 28-01-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 23:00 IST
England secured a pivotal 26-run victory against India in the third T20 International, breathing life into their efforts to challenge for the five-match series title held by the world champions.

Opting to bat, England posted 171-9, with Ben Duckett and Liam Livingstone making significant contributions. India spinner Varun Chakravarthy claimed figures of 5-24 but England's bowlers thwarted India's chase, limiting them to 145-9.

India seamer Hardik Pandya and Duckett gave England a 76-run stand. A sharp performance by the visiting bowlers and key wickets from Jofra Archer and Mark Wood sealed the match for England, ensuring the series continues to Pune for the next match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

