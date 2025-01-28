England Stays Alive with Thrilling 26-Run Win Over India

England secured a pivotal 26-run victory against India in the third T20 International, breathing life into their efforts to challenge for the five-match series title held by the world champions.

Opting to bat, England posted 171-9, with Ben Duckett and Liam Livingstone making significant contributions. India spinner Varun Chakravarthy claimed figures of 5-24 but England's bowlers thwarted India's chase, limiting them to 145-9.

India seamer Hardik Pandya and Duckett gave England a 76-run stand. A sharp performance by the visiting bowlers and key wickets from Jofra Archer and Mark Wood sealed the match for England, ensuring the series continues to Pune for the next match.

