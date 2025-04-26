Mumbai Indians Surge as Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya’s Form Blossoms

As the Mumbai Indians prepare for a crucial fixture against the Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium, conversations around veteran cricketer Rohit Sharma's newfound form are reaching fever pitch. The team, currently fourth in the standings, aims to extend their winning streak following a remarkable turnaround after early setbacks in the season.

Reflecting on recent performances, MI's batting coach Kieron Pollard expressed satisfaction with Sharma's return to form, citing the team's unwavering belief in the 'Hitman'. Rohit, initially struggling with only 82 runs from the first six matches, has since made significant strides with two substantial half-centuries against CSK and SRH, amassing 228 runs in total.

Pollard also spotlighted the resilience of Hardik Pandya, who faced intense criticism before finding his stride, playing a pivotal role in international victories. Pandya's efforts are lauded not just for his IPL contributions, but also in India's international successes, as Pollard emphasized the importance of team cohesion and collective performance over individual accolades.

(With inputs from agencies.)