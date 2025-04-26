Mumbai Indians Surge as Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya’s Form Blossoms
Ahead of their match against Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians celebrate Rohit Sharma's resurgence and Hardik Pandya's evolution. With a five-match win streak, MI looks to cement their form and strategy. Batting coach Kieron Pollard highlights the team's collective spirit and balanced performance in the tournament.
- Country:
- India
As the Mumbai Indians prepare for a crucial fixture against the Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium, conversations around veteran cricketer Rohit Sharma's newfound form are reaching fever pitch. The team, currently fourth in the standings, aims to extend their winning streak following a remarkable turnaround after early setbacks in the season.
Reflecting on recent performances, MI's batting coach Kieron Pollard expressed satisfaction with Sharma's return to form, citing the team's unwavering belief in the 'Hitman'. Rohit, initially struggling with only 82 runs from the first six matches, has since made significant strides with two substantial half-centuries against CSK and SRH, amassing 228 runs in total.
Pollard also spotlighted the resilience of Hardik Pandya, who faced intense criticism before finding his stride, playing a pivotal role in international victories. Pandya's efforts are lauded not just for his IPL contributions, but also in India's international successes, as Pollard emphasized the importance of team cohesion and collective performance over individual accolades.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ellyse Perry Joins Hampshire: A Game-Changer in Women's Cricket
Cricket Gaming Revolution: Royal Challenge Drives Esports at Mumbai Comic Con
Ben Stokes' White-Ball Future Uncertain Amid England's Test Cricket Focus
ICC to Reconsider Two-Ball Rule in ODI Cricket for Fair Play
Mumbai Police Nab Fugitive in Cricket Bookie Murder Case