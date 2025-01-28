NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC Set for Crucial ISL Showdown

NorthEast United FC is gearing up to host Hyderabad FC in a pivotal Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. NorthEast United is currently sixth in the standings with 25 points from 17 matches, boasting six wins and seven draws.

Conversely, Hyderabad FC finds itself in a precarious position, lingering near the bottom with 13 points from 17 matches, having secured three wins and four draws. The Highlanders are amidst fierce competition from Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, and Punjab FC, closely trailing them in the league table. Notably, NorthEast United aims to notch consecutive wins against Hyderabad FC for the first time in their ISL journey, after their commanding 5-2 victory earlier in the season. Achieving this feat would also mark their inaugural league double over Hyderabad FC.

However, the Highlanders face challenges at home, winless in their last four home fixtures, including three straight draws. They must overcome this home struggle to strengthen their push for a top-six finish. Hyderabad FC, invigorated by a recent 3-2 triumph over Jamshedpur FC, extends their unbeaten run to three games. They seek back-to-back victories for the first time since a five-game winning streak in the 2022-23 season.

Hyderabad FC's newfound scoring rhythm, having found the net in their last three matches, brings optimism. Meanwhile, NorthEast United's offensive prowess ranks them as the fourth-highest-scoring squad in the league, with Alaaeddine Ajaraie leading the charge with 15 goals. Despite being the second-least-scoring team, Hyderabad FC relies on the key contributions from forwards Andrei Alba and Allan De Souza Miranda.

In their 11 previous ISL encounters, Hyderabad FC has emerged victorious six times against NorthEast United's two wins. Expressing the urgency of the forthcoming clash, NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali described it as a 'final', emphasizing the critical nature of this matchup for both teams. In contrast, Hyderabad FC's interim head coach Shameel Chembakath highlighted the confidence and positivity within his squad emanating from their recent success.

