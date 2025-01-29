Micky van de Ven's Return Sparks Hope for Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur fans have reason to celebrate as centre back Micky van de Ven returns to training after recovering from a hamstring injury. The Dutch player, who has been sidelined since a December defeat against Chelsea, brings hope to the struggling Premier League team.

Spurs have only managed one win in their last 11 league matches, a situation compounded by injuries to key players, including goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and fellow centre back Cristian Romero.

The North London club is set to face Swedish side IF Elfsborg in a Europa League clash, but the extensive injury list, which also features striker Dominic Solanke, remains a concern for manager and fans alike.

