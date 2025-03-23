Manuel Neuer's Injury Woes: Bayern's Goalkeeping Challenge

Bayern Munich's celebrated goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer, confronts an extended recovery period after worsening a calf injury initially incurred during a goal celebration. The aggravation arose during a training session, further delaying his comeback.

Neuer first suffered this tear during Bayern's dominating 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in a Champions League clash. Recent reports suggest he may miss crucial upcoming matches, including the quarterfinal against Inter Milan.

In Neuer's absence, 21-year-old Jonas Urbig has taken up the goalkeeper's role since signing from Cologne. Despite his efforts, Bayern experienced mixed results, with a recent setback against Bochum and a draw against Union Berlin.

