Left Menu

Manuel Neuer's Injury Woes: Bayern's Goalkeeping Challenge

Bayern Munich's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer faces a prolonged recovery after aggravating a calf injury initially sustained during a goal celebration. The setback could see him miss upcoming Bundesliga matches and possibly the Champions League quarterfinal against Inter Milan. Jonas Urbig has stepped in as a temporary replacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 23-03-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 17:12 IST
Manuel Neuer's Injury Woes: Bayern's Goalkeeping Challenge
Manuel Neuer
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bayern Munich's celebrated goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer, confronts an extended recovery period after worsening a calf injury initially incurred during a goal celebration. The aggravation arose during a training session, further delaying his comeback.

Neuer first suffered this tear during Bayern's dominating 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in a Champions League clash. Recent reports suggest he may miss crucial upcoming matches, including the quarterfinal against Inter Milan.

In Neuer's absence, 21-year-old Jonas Urbig has taken up the goalkeeper's role since signing from Cologne. Despite his efforts, Bayern experienced mixed results, with a recent setback against Bochum and a draw against Union Berlin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025