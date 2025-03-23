Manuel Neuer's Injury Woes: Bayern's Goalkeeping Challenge
Bayern Munich's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer faces a prolonged recovery after aggravating a calf injury initially sustained during a goal celebration. The setback could see him miss upcoming Bundesliga matches and possibly the Champions League quarterfinal against Inter Milan. Jonas Urbig has stepped in as a temporary replacement.
Bayern Munich's celebrated goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer, confronts an extended recovery period after worsening a calf injury initially incurred during a goal celebration. The aggravation arose during a training session, further delaying his comeback.
Neuer first suffered this tear during Bayern's dominating 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in a Champions League clash. Recent reports suggest he may miss crucial upcoming matches, including the quarterfinal against Inter Milan.
In Neuer's absence, 21-year-old Jonas Urbig has taken up the goalkeeper's role since signing from Cologne. Despite his efforts, Bayern experienced mixed results, with a recent setback against Bochum and a draw against Union Berlin.
