Left Menu

Teen Prodigies Shine at PGTI Qualifying School 2025

Delhi's teen sensation Shat Mishra grabs early lead at PGTI's Pre-Qualifying II with a dazzling five-under 66. Meanwhile, Aditya Garg tops Pre-Qualifying I, showcasing young golfing talent. The duo seeks to advance to the Final Qualifying Stage in Jamshedpur's prestigious competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 12:43 IST
Teen Prodigies Shine at PGTI Qualifying School 2025
Shat Mishra (Photo: PGTI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi-based amateur golfer Shat Mishra, aged 19, made a strong impression by scoring a five-under-par 66, securing the lead in the first round of Pre-Qualifying II at the PGTI Qualifying School 2025. The event is being hosted at Jamshedpur's Golmuri Golf Course. Mishra, a member of the DLF Golf & Country Club in Gurugram, showcased his skills by carding birdies on three par-5s, complemented by impressive scores on the 17th and 7th holes, both par-3s.

Starting at the 10th tee, Mishra faced a challenging start due to chilly morning conditions. Despite this, Mishra found his rhythm, achieving three consecutive birdies after the turn. 'I was aiming to keep my card clean, building on my past success at Golmuri,' said Mishra, referring to his previous confident performance in November. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's Md Muaj secured the second spot with a four-under 67.

The Pre-Qualifying II event is part of a series of three qualifying rounds, with the top 25 players advancing to the final stage. Earlier, Pune's Aditya Garg, another aspiring amateur, claimed victory in the Pre-Qualifying I by delivering a combined 12-under 130, thanks to back-to-back scores of six-under 65. Despite a late double-bogey, Garg maintained a four-stroke lead over the competition, highlighting the depth of young talent pursuing professional golf careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025