Teen Prodigies Shine at PGTI Qualifying School 2025

Delhi-based amateur golfer Shat Mishra, aged 19, made a strong impression by scoring a five-under-par 66, securing the lead in the first round of Pre-Qualifying II at the PGTI Qualifying School 2025. The event is being hosted at Jamshedpur's Golmuri Golf Course. Mishra, a member of the DLF Golf & Country Club in Gurugram, showcased his skills by carding birdies on three par-5s, complemented by impressive scores on the 17th and 7th holes, both par-3s.

Starting at the 10th tee, Mishra faced a challenging start due to chilly morning conditions. Despite this, Mishra found his rhythm, achieving three consecutive birdies after the turn. 'I was aiming to keep my card clean, building on my past success at Golmuri,' said Mishra, referring to his previous confident performance in November. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's Md Muaj secured the second spot with a four-under 67.

The Pre-Qualifying II event is part of a series of three qualifying rounds, with the top 25 players advancing to the final stage. Earlier, Pune's Aditya Garg, another aspiring amateur, claimed victory in the Pre-Qualifying I by delivering a combined 12-under 130, thanks to back-to-back scores of six-under 65. Despite a late double-bogey, Garg maintained a four-stroke lead over the competition, highlighting the depth of young talent pursuing professional golf careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)