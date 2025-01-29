Left Menu

Karnataka's Quarterfinal Push: Rahul's Timely Comeback

Karnataka is vying for a place in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals, heavily relying on KL Rahul's experience in their final league match against Haryana. A bonus point win could advance them, while Kerala poses a challenge in the group dynamics. Coach Yere Goud emphasizes strategic play.

Bengaluru | Updated: 29-01-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 13:13 IST
Karnataka's Quarterfinal Push: Rahul's Timely Comeback
KL Rahul (Photo: ICC) Image Credit: ANI

In a thrilling race for a quarterfinal spot in the Ranji Trophy, Karnataka is set to face Haryana in a crucial match, with a significant reliance on the expertise of KL Rahul. The match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium could be decisive, as Karnataka aims for a bonus point victory to enhance their standings.

Karnataka, standing at 19 points, trails Haryana at 26, while Kerala, with 21 points, adds pressure. A win with bonus points would level Karnataka with Haryana, potentially secure them a top two spot based on the outcome of Kerala's game against Bihar. The group leaders are determined by bonus point victories this season, instead of traditional methods.

Karnataka coach Yere Goud credits Rahul and pacer Vidwath Kaverappa for boosting the team's chances, emphasizing strategic play in all game phases. In pursuit of maximizing their score, Karnataka intends to leverage the players' experience, hoping to claim a quarterfinal spot in an intensely competitive field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

