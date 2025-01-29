Sports World Buzz: Trades, Transfers, and Tactics Unveiled

The NBA and WNBA shuffle their rosters, with the Sacramento Kings exploring trade options for De'Aaron Fox and Brittney Griner signing with the Atlanta Dream. In other news, Matt Eberflus is set to take on the role of defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, who hope his familiarity with the team can bolster their defense.

In tennis, world No. 6 Novak Djokovic has decided to withdraw from Serbia's Davis Cup squad due to a hamstring injury, missing their qualifying tie against Denmark. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Mercury are making moves by acquiring Alyssa Thomas from the Connecticut Sun in a strategic bid to strengthen their roster.

Elsewhere in the world of sports, Scottie Scheffler is poised to make a comeback at Pebble Beach following an injury hiatus. The Philadelphia Eagles' head coach Nick Sirianni is refining his strategy, drawing from past experiences, as they prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs once again.

(With inputs from agencies.)