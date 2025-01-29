Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Gear Up for Quarterfinal Battle in Ranji Trophy Showdown

As the Ranji Trophy league nears its climax, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are poised for a pivotal clash with a quarterfinal spot on the line. The match, beginning Thursday, will determine who joins Group B leaders Vidarbha in the last eight.

Gujarat, boasting 26 points, comes off a commanding victory over Uttarakhand, spurred by remarkable performances from spinners Siddharth Desai and Rinkesh Vaghela. They approach the fixture with confidence, eyes set on advancing.

Himachal Pradesh, with 21 points, must recalibrate after being humbled by Hyderabad. Ankit Kalsi's contributions will be critical in their quest for a must-win outcome, as they aim to overcome inconsistency and secure a quarterfinal berth.

(With inputs from agencies.)