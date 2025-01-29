Left Menu

Scotland's Rugby Stars Return to Training, Boosting Hopes for Six Nations

Scotland's top try scorer Duhan van der Merwe returns to full training ahead of the Six Nations opener against Italy, after recovering from an ankle injury. Additional players Jonny Gray and Grant Gilchrist also return, mitigating injury concerns for the team. Captain Sione Tuipulotu remains sidelined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Edinburgh | Updated: 29-01-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 14:59 IST
Scotland's rugby squad received a significant boost as record try scorer Duhan van der Merwe returned to full training, just in time for their Six Nations Championship opener against Italy at Murrayfield.

Van der Merwe, who boasts 31 tries for Scotland, had been sidelined with an ankle sprain, missing two matches for Edinburgh. However, he rejoined training this week, according to assistant coach Steve Tandy.

Adding to the optimism, locks Jonny Gray and Grant Gilchrist also resumed training following injury layoffs. Gray had been out since mid-December due to an ankle injury, while Gilchrist dealt with a hand issue. Despite these returns, Scotland remains without captain Sione Tuipulotu and others due to injuries.

