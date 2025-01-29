Scotland's Rugby Stars Return to Training, Boosting Hopes for Six Nations

Scotland's rugby squad received a significant boost as record try scorer Duhan van der Merwe returned to full training, just in time for their Six Nations Championship opener against Italy at Murrayfield.

Van der Merwe, who boasts 31 tries for Scotland, had been sidelined with an ankle sprain, missing two matches for Edinburgh. However, he rejoined training this week, according to assistant coach Steve Tandy.

Adding to the optimism, locks Jonny Gray and Grant Gilchrist also resumed training following injury layoffs. Gray had been out since mid-December due to an ankle injury, while Gilchrist dealt with a hand issue. Despite these returns, Scotland remains without captain Sione Tuipulotu and others due to injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)