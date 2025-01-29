Scotland's Rugby Stars Return to Training, Boosting Hopes for Six Nations
Scotland's top try scorer Duhan van der Merwe returns to full training ahead of the Six Nations opener against Italy, after recovering from an ankle injury. Additional players Jonny Gray and Grant Gilchrist also return, mitigating injury concerns for the team. Captain Sione Tuipulotu remains sidelined.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Scotland's rugby squad received a significant boost as record try scorer Duhan van der Merwe returned to full training, just in time for their Six Nations Championship opener against Italy at Murrayfield.
Van der Merwe, who boasts 31 tries for Scotland, had been sidelined with an ankle sprain, missing two matches for Edinburgh. However, he rejoined training this week, according to assistant coach Steve Tandy.
Adding to the optimism, locks Jonny Gray and Grant Gilchrist also resumed training following injury layoffs. Gray had been out since mid-December due to an ankle injury, while Gilchrist dealt with a hand issue. Despite these returns, Scotland remains without captain Sione Tuipulotu and others due to injuries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Injury Concerns for Christian Pulisic Following AC Milan Match
Osaka's Sudden Exit: Injury Halts Former Champ's Australian Open Journey
Naomi Osaka's Australian Open Exit: Abdominal Injury and Comeback Hopes
Karman Kaur Thandi: Rising from the Ashes of Injury with Unyielding Spirit
Tushar Deshpande's Ankle Injury: A Setback for Mumbai's Bowling Star