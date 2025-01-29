Virat Kohli's Return: Igniting Delhi's Ranji Hopes

The magnetic presence of star cricketer Virat Kohli is elevating the profile of the Ranji Trophy and revitalizing the Delhi team's spirit, as they prepare for a decisive game against Railways on Thursday.

With 17 points from six games, Railways are poised for a shot at the knock-out stages, needing a bonus point win over Delhi to bolster their tally. Delhi, with 14 points, faces a Herculean task, but an expected audience of 10,000 remains undeterred by the odds.

The game has gained significant attention due to Kohli's participation, marking his first Ranji outing in over a decade. The charismatic cricketer's involvement has attracted not just fans but also broadcasters, eager to live-stream his performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)