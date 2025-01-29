Virat Kohli's Return: Igniting Delhi's Ranji Hopes
Virat Kohli's return to the Ranji Trophy has boosted Delhi's morale despite slim chances of qualification. His presence is drawing considerable attention, including from broadcasters, as Delhi faces Railways in a crucial game. Kohli's impact is felt both on and off the field.
The magnetic presence of star cricketer Virat Kohli is elevating the profile of the Ranji Trophy and revitalizing the Delhi team's spirit, as they prepare for a decisive game against Railways on Thursday.
With 17 points from six games, Railways are poised for a shot at the knock-out stages, needing a bonus point win over Delhi to bolster their tally. Delhi, with 14 points, faces a Herculean task, but an expected audience of 10,000 remains undeterred by the odds.
The game has gained significant attention due to Kohli's participation, marking his first Ranji outing in over a decade. The charismatic cricketer's involvement has attracted not just fans but also broadcasters, eager to live-stream his performance.
