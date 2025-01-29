Injury-Prone France Make Strategic Team Changes for Six Nations Opener

France's preparation for their Six Nations opener against Wales has hit a snag with the injury of winger Damian Penaud. Originally expected to rejoin the line-up, Penaud suffered a toe injury during training, forcing coach Fabien Galthie to bring in Theo Attissogbe on the wing instead.

The injury comes as a significant blow alongside the absence of experienced players such as Gael Fickou and Charles Ollivon. Galthie has responded with five changes for the match at Stade de France, including the return of Romain Ntamack at flyhalf, which moves Thomas Ramos to fullback.

Gregory Alldritt makes a comeback to the back of the pack, having been previously dropped. The bench sees the inclusion of Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou, whose rape charges in Argentina last year were dropped. The team is looking to maintain momentum following their victory over Argentina.

(With inputs from agencies.)