Trap Shooting Triumph: Top Marksmen Secure Finals

In a remarkable display of skill and precision at the 3rd Digvijay Singh Memorial Shooting Championship, Olympians Prithviraj Tondaiman and Rajeshwari Kumari made it to the finals in their respective trap shooting categories, held on Wednesday.

In the men's division, Suleman Arsh Elahi emerged at the top of the 108-strong lineup with a cumulative score of 121 in a three-way tiebreaker at MP State Academy Shooting range. His performance in the shoot-off, hitting three consecutive targets, secured him the lead position.

The women's trap event saw Army shooter Preeti Rajak leading with a top score of 119, while Rajeshwari Kumari clinched the last qualifying spot. All eyes are now set on the finals scheduled for Thursday, promising an exciting conclusion to the championship.

