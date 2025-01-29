Steve Smith Surpasses Legends: Achieves 10,000 Test Runs and 35th Century

Australia's contemporary cricket icon, Steve Smith, has etched his name in the annals of the sport by surpassing renowned legends such as Sunil Gavaskar, Younis Khan, Brian Lara, and Mahela Jayawardene in the record books for Test centuries. The landmark achievement came during the first Test match against Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday.

During the game, Smith lifted the pressures of near-misses by securing his position among the elite few with 10,000 Test runs. The momentous milestone came with a single, pushing aside memories of his Sydney stint where he was stalled at 9,999 runs courtesy of Prasidh Krishna. The Australian fans present celebrated Smith's landmark by filling the stadium with rounds of applause.

He also capitalized on a chance dropped by Prabath Jayasuriya, which led to Smith scoring his 35th Test century. Conclusively, Smith stands as the seventh-highest Test century scorer globally, trailing only Ricky Ponting among Australians. His remarkable innings of 104* off 188 balls included 10 boundaries and a six, setting a strong partnership with Usman Khawaja.

(With inputs from agencies.)