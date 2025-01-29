Left Menu

Steve Smith Surpasses Legends: Achieves 10,000 Test Runs and 35th Century

Steve Smith achieved his 35th Test century, surpassing cricketing legends. Smith also hit the landmark 10,000 Test runs during the match against Sri Lanka in Galle. Celebrated by fans, Smith joins an elite group of Australian cricketers to reach this milestone, including Ricky Ponting, Allan Border, and Steve Waugh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:07 IST
Steve Smith Surpasses Legends: Achieves 10,000 Test Runs and 35th Century
Steve Smith (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Australia's contemporary cricket icon, Steve Smith, has etched his name in the annals of the sport by surpassing renowned legends such as Sunil Gavaskar, Younis Khan, Brian Lara, and Mahela Jayawardene in the record books for Test centuries. The landmark achievement came during the first Test match against Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday.

During the game, Smith lifted the pressures of near-misses by securing his position among the elite few with 10,000 Test runs. The momentous milestone came with a single, pushing aside memories of his Sydney stint where he was stalled at 9,999 runs courtesy of Prasidh Krishna. The Australian fans present celebrated Smith's landmark by filling the stadium with rounds of applause.

He also capitalized on a chance dropped by Prabath Jayasuriya, which led to Smith scoring his 35th Test century. Conclusively, Smith stands as the seventh-highest Test century scorer globally, trailing only Ricky Ponting among Australians. His remarkable innings of 104* off 188 balls included 10 boundaries and a six, setting a strong partnership with Usman Khawaja.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025