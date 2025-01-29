Dhinidhi Desinghu: The Golden Splash at National Games

Left Menu

Dhinidhi Desinghu impressed at the 38th National Games, winning three gold medals. Karnataka led the medal tally with five golds as Desinghu set a new record in the 200m freestyle. Srihari Nataraj also shone, winning two golds. In shooting, Ramita Jindal excelled with a top qualifier score.

Updated: 29-01-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 22:29 IST
Fourteen-year-old swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu stole the show at the 38th National Games by securing three gold medals on the inaugural day of events. Her performances catapulted Karnataka to the top of the medal standings with an impressive seven medals, including five golds.

Desinghu first clinched gold in the women's 200m freestyle with a record-breaking time of 2 minutes and 3.24 seconds. She added to her tally by winning the 100m butterfly and anchoring her team to victory in the 4x100m freestyle relay. Fellow Karnataka swimmer Srihari Nataraj also claimed two golds, winning the men's 200m freestyle and the 4x100m freestyle relay.

In shooting, Haryana's Ramita Jindal shone brightly with a stellar performance in the women's 10m air rifle, posting a top qualification score. Meanwhile, in other competitions, various teams and individuals continued to battle for medals across different sports, keeping the excitement alive for the days to come.

