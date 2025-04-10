Left Menu

Karnataka's 'Jan Akrosh' Protest: A Spotlight on Rising Costs

Karnataka's Deputy CM DK Shivakumar announced a protest called 'Jan Akrosh' led by CM Siddaramaiah, targeting the central government's policies blamed for escalating essential prices. Shivakumar alleges price hikes since the BJP's Jan Akrosh Yatra started. Meanwhile, corruption allegations surround the Karnataka government, with JD(S) planning its protest.

Updated: 10-04-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:44 IST
Karnataka's political landscape is set to witness heightened tensions as Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced a protest under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's leadership on April 17. Dubbed 'Jan Akrosh,' the demonstration aims to challenge the central government's policies, which Shivakumar blames for the soaring prices of essential commodities.

'Jan Akrosh' is not just an expression of discontent against fuel price hikes but a broader critique of rising living costs. Shivakumar underscored the increased financial burden on everyday citizens, which he says has intensified since the commencement of the BJP's Jan Akrosh Yatra, correlating it with further hikes in petrol and diesel prices.

Simultaneously, the Karnataka government faces corruption allegations from BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai, who claims pervasive malpractice within the administration. As the state grapples with economic and governance challenges, JD(S) is preparing a large-scale protest on April 12, led by H D Kumaraswamy, focusing on these pressing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

