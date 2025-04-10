Karnataka's 'Jan Akrosh' Protest: A Spotlight on Rising Costs

Karnataka's political landscape is set to witness heightened tensions as Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced a protest under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's leadership on April 17. Dubbed 'Jan Akrosh,' the demonstration aims to challenge the central government's policies, which Shivakumar blames for the soaring prices of essential commodities.

'Jan Akrosh' is not just an expression of discontent against fuel price hikes but a broader critique of rising living costs. Shivakumar underscored the increased financial burden on everyday citizens, which he says has intensified since the commencement of the BJP's Jan Akrosh Yatra, correlating it with further hikes in petrol and diesel prices.

Simultaneously, the Karnataka government faces corruption allegations from BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai, who claims pervasive malpractice within the administration. As the state grapples with economic and governance challenges, JD(S) is preparing a large-scale protest on April 12, led by H D Kumaraswamy, focusing on these pressing issues.

