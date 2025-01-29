Emiliano Buendia Joins Bayer Leverkusen on Loan: A Bundesliga Boost
Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia has moved to Bayer Leverkusen on a loan deal for the rest of the season. The Argentine midfielder, who struggled with an ACL injury, hopes to make an impact in Bundesliga, calling Leverkusen one of Europe's best teams.
Aston Villa's dynamic attacking midfielder Emiliano Buendia has secured a loan move to German champions Bayer Leverkusen, as confirmed on Wednesday.
The Argentine national, previously sidelined by an ACL injury, views the Bundesliga's allure as a chance to shine with Leverkusen, a leading European football team.
Bayer Leverkusen, currently eighth in the Champions League standings, aims for a last 16 berth with their upcoming match against Sparta Prague on Wednesday.
