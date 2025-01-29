Left Menu

Emiliano Buendia Joins Bayer Leverkusen on Loan: A Bundesliga Boost

Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia has moved to Bayer Leverkusen on a loan deal for the rest of the season. The Argentine midfielder, who struggled with an ACL injury, hopes to make an impact in Bundesliga, calling Leverkusen one of Europe's best teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 23:45 IST
Emiliano Buendia Joins Bayer Leverkusen on Loan: A Bundesliga Boost

Aston Villa's dynamic attacking midfielder Emiliano Buendia has secured a loan move to German champions Bayer Leverkusen, as confirmed on Wednesday.

The Argentine national, previously sidelined by an ACL injury, views the Bundesliga's allure as a chance to shine with Leverkusen, a leading European football team.

Bayer Leverkusen, currently eighth in the Champions League standings, aims for a last 16 berth with their upcoming match against Sparta Prague on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025