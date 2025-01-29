Emiliano Buendia Joins Bayer Leverkusen on Loan: A Bundesliga Boost

Aston Villa's dynamic attacking midfielder Emiliano Buendia has secured a loan move to German champions Bayer Leverkusen, as confirmed on Wednesday.

The Argentine national, previously sidelined by an ACL injury, views the Bundesliga's allure as a chance to shine with Leverkusen, a leading European football team.

Bayer Leverkusen, currently eighth in the Champions League standings, aims for a last 16 berth with their upcoming match against Sparta Prague on Wednesday.

