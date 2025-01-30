Left Menu

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

England winger Chloe Kelly is seeking a move away from Manchester City to boost her chances of making Sarina Wiegman's squad for the UEFA Women's European Championship. Despite her key role in previous tournaments, she has seen limited playtime this season and expresses concerns over her career and mental well-being.

Updated: 30-01-2025 05:38 IST
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream
  • United Kingdom

Manchester City and England winger Chloe Kelly has expressed her desire to leave the club as she aims to secure her place in Sarina Wiegman's squad for the upcoming UEFA Women's European Championship.

The 27-year-old Kelly, known for her decisive goal in the Euro 2022 final against Germany, has been underutilized this season, prompting her to release a candid statement on social media.

With her contract concluding in June, Kelly has accepted that her future lies beyond Manchester City, as she continues searching for happiness and ample playtime.

