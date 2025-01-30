Boca Juniors Stunned by Last-Minute Union Equalizer

Boca Juniors' hopes for a victorious start in the Argentine Primera Division's Apertura were dashed by a stoppage-time goal from Union's Franco Fragapane, nullifying an early strike from Marcelo Saracchi.

Following a draw with Argentinos Juniors, Boca demonstrated strong form in the first half on Wednesday. Saracchi opened the scoring five minutes into the match with a powerful shot that found the back of the net off the crossbar. However, Union's resilient efforts in the second half were rewarded when Fragapane, a former Boca player, capitalized on a loose ball in the box to secure a dramatic 1-1 draw.

Kevin Zenon, a substitute for Boca, missed a chance to extend the lead in the 78th minute, thwarted by Union's goalkeeper Thiago Cardozo. Boca's midfielder Tomas Belmonte expressed frustration after the match, citing their intent to win. As Boca prepares to face Huracan on Sunday, manager Fernando Gago emphasized the need for patience and improvement over time.

