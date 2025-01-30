Left Menu

Boca Juniors Stunned by Last-Minute Union Equalizer

Boca Juniors were denied a first Apertura win when Union's Franco Fragapane scored in stoppage time, canceling out Marcelo Saracchi's early goal. Despite Boca's solid first-half performance, Union fought back, with former Boca striker Fragapane seizing a loose ball to level the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 06:36 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 06:36 IST
Boca Juniors Stunned by Last-Minute Union Equalizer

Boca Juniors' hopes for a victorious start in the Argentine Primera Division's Apertura were dashed by a stoppage-time goal from Union's Franco Fragapane, nullifying an early strike from Marcelo Saracchi.

Following a draw with Argentinos Juniors, Boca demonstrated strong form in the first half on Wednesday. Saracchi opened the scoring five minutes into the match with a powerful shot that found the back of the net off the crossbar. However, Union's resilient efforts in the second half were rewarded when Fragapane, a former Boca player, capitalized on a loose ball in the box to secure a dramatic 1-1 draw.

Kevin Zenon, a substitute for Boca, missed a chance to extend the lead in the 78th minute, thwarted by Union's goalkeeper Thiago Cardozo. Boca's midfielder Tomas Belmonte expressed frustration after the match, citing their intent to win. As Boca prepares to face Huracan on Sunday, manager Fernando Gago emphasized the need for patience and improvement over time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025