Nail-Biting Finishes: Champions League Drama Unfolds

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain salvaged their Champions League campaigns with decisive wins. City overturned a first-half deficit against Club Brugge, while PSG triumphed at Stuttgart, both securing a spot in the playoffs. The new format added tension, resulting in surprising standings after 18 simultaneous games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 30-01-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 09:12 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The Champions League saw Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain narrowly make it through to the playoffs, preserving their status among European elite. City overcame a potential crisis to defeat Club Brugge 3-1, sparked by Savinho's vital performance.

Meanwhile, PSG found their form as Ousmane Dembélé's hat trick led them to a 4-1 victory over Stuttgart, reaching the 15th place and setting up an all-French playoff. Both teams face stronger opposition in the next round, highlighting the new format's grueling nature.

Top European clubs like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich found themselves in mid-table, signaling a shift in power dynamics. Liverpool topped the standings, followed closely by Barcelona, as eight teams headed directly to the round of 16, excluding traditional powerhouses.

