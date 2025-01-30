Nail-Biting Finishes: Champions League Drama Unfolds

The Champions League saw Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain narrowly make it through to the playoffs, preserving their status among European elite. City overcame a potential crisis to defeat Club Brugge 3-1, sparked by Savinho's vital performance.

Meanwhile, PSG found their form as Ousmane Dembélé's hat trick led them to a 4-1 victory over Stuttgart, reaching the 15th place and setting up an all-French playoff. Both teams face stronger opposition in the next round, highlighting the new format's grueling nature.

Top European clubs like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich found themselves in mid-table, signaling a shift in power dynamics. Liverpool topped the standings, followed closely by Barcelona, as eight teams headed directly to the round of 16, excluding traditional powerhouses.

