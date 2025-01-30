Left Menu

Victor Boniface Remains With Bayer Leverkusen Amid Transfer Speculations

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso confirmed that Nigerian striker Victor Boniface will stay at the club, despite rumors of a Saudi Arabia move. Reports indicated negotiations with Al-Nassr for a 70 million euro transfer, but Alonso expressed satisfaction with Boniface's current status, anticipating his return to play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leverkusen | Updated: 30-01-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 09:23 IST
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso has confirmed that Nigerian striker Victor Boniface will remain with the club, dispelling the swirling rumors of a potential transfer to Saudi Arabia. The news comes after Boniface was excluded from the squad in their recent Champions League win over Sparta Prague.

Reports from German media suggested that talks were underway with Saudi club Al-Nassr, which already boasts football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, for a transfer fee believed to be 70 million euros. However, Alonso has now put an end to the speculation by reaffirming Boniface's place on the team.

Alonso expressed his satisfaction, stating, "He will train again tomorrow. I believe he is staying with us." The coach's comments hint that Boniface might be ready to play against Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, marking a possible return after a lengthy injury absence since November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

