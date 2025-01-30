Donnarumma's Moment of Redemption Sparks PSG's Triumph

Gianluigi Donnarumma delivered a pivotal save, bolstering PSG's journey to the Champions League playoffs. The Italian goalkeeper, subject to criticism this season, proved instrumental in PSG's 4-1 win over Stuttgart on Wednesday.

Bradley Barcola's early goal set the tone, while Ousmane Dembélé's hat trick solidified PSG's dominance. However, it was Donnarumma's crucial save in the 16th minute that prevented Stuttgart's resurgence.

The match marked PSG's third straight league win, reigniting their playoff bid after earlier setbacks. Donnarumma's revived form has been vital, ending doubts about his future in Luis Enrique's squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)