Pune Inferno: Quick Response Saves Lives in Pimpri-Chinchwad

A fire on Wednesday erupted in a furniture shop in Pimpri-Chinchwad township, Pune, swiftly spreading to an adjacent residential building, officials from the Fire Brigade reported.

A total of eight to ten fire tenders were called to manage the flames and prevent further damage to the premises.

Three women were rescued from the second floor of the affected residential building and taken to a nearby civic-run hospital as firefighters worked on extinguishing the blaze and began cooling operations to avert any flare-ups.

(With inputs from agencies.)