Pune Inferno: Quick Response Saves Lives in Pimpri-Chinchwad

A fire broke out in a furniture shop and spread to a nearby residential building in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune. Fire Brigade officials quickly evacuated three women from the building. Eight to ten fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze, and the cause remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire on Wednesday erupted in a furniture shop in Pimpri-Chinchwad township, Pune, swiftly spreading to an adjacent residential building, officials from the Fire Brigade reported.

A total of eight to ten fire tenders were called to manage the flames and prevent further damage to the premises.

Three women were rescued from the second floor of the affected residential building and taken to a nearby civic-run hospital as firefighters worked on extinguishing the blaze and began cooling operations to avert any flare-ups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

