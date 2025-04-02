Pune Inferno: Quick Response Saves Lives in Pimpri-Chinchwad
A fire broke out in a furniture shop and spread to a nearby residential building in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune. Fire Brigade officials quickly evacuated three women from the building. Eight to ten fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze, and the cause remains unknown.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:43 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire on Wednesday erupted in a furniture shop in Pimpri-Chinchwad township, Pune, swiftly spreading to an adjacent residential building, officials from the Fire Brigade reported.
A total of eight to ten fire tenders were called to manage the flames and prevent further damage to the premises.
Three women were rescued from the second floor of the affected residential building and taken to a nearby civic-run hospital as firefighters worked on extinguishing the blaze and began cooling operations to avert any flare-ups.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pune
- fire
- evacuation
- Furniture
- shop
- residential
- blaze
- Fire-Brigade
- tenders
- rescue
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Blaze Erupts at Deoghar Oil Depot: Swift Response Ensures Safety
Blaze in Ayodhya's Multi-Storeyed Building Sparks Investigation
Tragic Blaze: Four Lives Lost in Pune Vehicle Fire
Tragedy in Pune: Minibus Fire Claims Four Lives, Another Blaze Erupts at Wanwadi
Drone Strike Ignites Oil Depot Blaze in Russia