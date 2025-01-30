Kohli's Revered Ranji Return: Fans Breach Security Amidst Emotional Comeback
Virat Kohli made a dramatic return to the Ranji Trophy, drawing a massive crowd at Arun Jaitley Stadium. A fan breached security to meet him, highlighting his enduring impact on Indian cricket. Kohli is turning to domestic cricket hoping to rekindle his Test cricket excellence after recent struggles.
- Country:
- India
A dramatic scene unfolded at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as a fervent fan bypassed security restrictions to meet Virat Kohli on the field, during his anticipated return to the Ranji Trophy. The cricket icon was playing for Delhi against Railways, marking his first Ranji appearance in 13 years. The event drew an unprecedented crowd, displaying Kohli's undying popularity within Indian domestic cricket.
As Delhi's bowlers, Navdeep Saini and Siddhant Sharma, put Railways on the back foot at 21/3, the enthusiastic supporter reached Kohli and reverently touched his feet. Security quickly intervened to escort the intruder, but Kohli intervened, asking them to treat the fan kindly. This instance highlights Kohli's influence and the excitement his presence brings to tournaments.
Despite facing a period of declining Test performances, Kohli looks to rediscover his form and passion with this Ranji stint. His last appearance in the tournament was in 2012, where he played alongside other cricket stars. Turning back to domestic roots, Kohli aims to prepare for a hopeful resurgence in Test cricket, capturing significant fan interest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Railways Minister Labels Kejriwal a 'Fraud': BJP Campaign Heat
Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach: Advancing India's Railways with High-Speed Trials
ECoR Achieves Record Freight Milestone in Indian Railways History
Madhya Pradesh Powers Up: Solar Energy to Fuel Indian Railways
Indian Railways Electrifies Safety with Signaling Upgrade