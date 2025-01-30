Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith Shine with Record-Breaking Performances in Galle
Usman Khawaja achieved his first Test double century with 232 runs against Sri Lanka, breaking records alongside Steve Smith in Galle. Smith also marked his 35th Test century and reached the 10,000 runs milestone, becoming the fourth Australian and 15th overall to achieve this feat.
Australia's Usman Khawaja achieved a personal milestone, scoring his maiden double century on the second day of the Galle Test against Sri Lanka. Khawaja reached 232 runs before lunch with precision, securing his highest Test score and breaking Justin Langer's record for most runs by an Australian in Sri Lanka.
Khawaja's accomplishments were complemented by stand-in captain Steve Smith, who recorded a spectacular 141 runs off 251 balls, featuring 12 fours and two sixes. This partnership led the pair to surpass a 46-year-old record for the highest third-wicket stand for Australia on Asian soil.
Smith's journey was further marked by his 35th Test century, making him the fourth Australian to surpass 10,000 Test runs, and only the 15th player globally. His consistency is showcased in 115 Tests yielding 10,140 runs at an average of 56.33, highlighting his dominance in global cricket.
