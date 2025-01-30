Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Homecoming Sparks Frenzy at Ranji Trophy

Virat Kohli's presence at a Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways caused an unprecedented turnout, with fans filling the stands beyond capacity. The event highlighted Kohli's unmatched popularity as both the 'Gautam Gambhir Stand' and the 'Bishan Singh Bedi Stand' were filled to capacity, surpassing expectations.

In a remarkable display of star power, Virat Kohli drew an unprecedented crowd to the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways on Thursday. Fans flooded the stadium, eager to catch a glimpse of the cricket legend.

The event defied norms for domestic cricket, with the Gautam Gambhir Stand quickly reaching its 6,000-person capacity, forcing officials to open the Bishan Singh Bedi Stand, accommodating an additional 11,000 spectators.

Despite the chaos, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security detail coinciding with fan entry, the venue remained under control. Kohli's presence on field thrilled the audience, leaving an indelible mark on the match.

