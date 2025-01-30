Maharashtra Honors Kho Kho World Champions with Lavish Rewards

The Maharashtra government paid tribute to nine state players who contributed to India's historic victory in the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025. Celebrated at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, the players, who played for both the men's and women's teams, were awarded Rs 2.25 crore each. Meanwhile, the coaches received Rs 22.5 lakh, according to an announcement from the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI).

The felicitation aligns with the state's sports policy and acknowledges the majority of players hailing from Maharashtra, a region renowned for its passionate Kho Kho following. As part of the commendation, the athletes were also offered government jobs, enhancing the sport's appeal among aspiring players, noted KKFI's press release.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar extended his congratulations, expressing admiration for team captains Pratik Waikar and Priyanka Ingle, whose leadership was pivotal in the championship win. Highlighting the team's potential, Sudhanshu Mittal of KKFI expressed gratitude for Maharashtra's support, viewing the rewards as a catalyst for promoting Kho Kho globally and potentially integrating it into the Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)