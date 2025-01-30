Maharashtra Honors Kho Kho World Champions with Lavish Rewards
The Maharashtra government has honored nine state players from India's victorious Kho Kho teams at the 2025 World Cup. Each player received Rs 2.25 crore, while coaches got Rs 22.5 lakh. The gesture emphasizes Maharashtra's role in promoting Kho Kho, aiming to inspire future athletes and popularize the sport.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government paid tribute to nine state players who contributed to India's historic victory in the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025. Celebrated at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, the players, who played for both the men's and women's teams, were awarded Rs 2.25 crore each. Meanwhile, the coaches received Rs 22.5 lakh, according to an announcement from the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI).
The felicitation aligns with the state's sports policy and acknowledges the majority of players hailing from Maharashtra, a region renowned for its passionate Kho Kho following. As part of the commendation, the athletes were also offered government jobs, enhancing the sport's appeal among aspiring players, noted KKFI's press release.
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar extended his congratulations, expressing admiration for team captains Pratik Waikar and Priyanka Ingle, whose leadership was pivotal in the championship win. Highlighting the team's potential, Sudhanshu Mittal of KKFI expressed gratitude for Maharashtra's support, viewing the rewards as a catalyst for promoting Kho Kho globally and potentially integrating it into the Olympics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra guardian ministers announced; deputy CM Ajit Pawar gets responsibility of Beed district along with Pune.
NCP's New Path: Unity Under Ajit Pawar's Leadership
Ajit Pawar Advocates Responsible Journalism
Ajit Pawar's Vision for a Clean Image NCP
Assurance from Ajit Pawar: No Fund Recovery from 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana'