Gerrard's Departure: A Tactical Shift for Al-Ettifaq

Steven Gerrard has mutually agreed to depart from his management role at Al-Ettifaq, the Saudi Pro League club announced on Thursday. The decision comes after a disappointing stint where the team secured only two wins and eight defeats in 14 league matches, positioning them 12th in the standings.

The former Liverpool and England stalwart joined Al-Ettifaq in July 2023, initially on a two-year contract that was later extended. Despite a promising start to this season, with three consecutive victories, the team faced a challenging two-month period without a win.

Gerrard expressed gratitude towards the club and its supporters for the opportunity, reflecting on a personally positive experience despite the setbacks. Moving forward, club president Samer Al Mishal emphasized the decision as beneficial for all parties involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)