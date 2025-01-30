Left Menu

Gerrard's Departure: A Tactical Shift for Al-Ettifaq

Steven Gerrard has left his role as Al-Ettifaq manager by mutual consent after achieving two wins in 14 league games and leaving the club in 12th place. Gerrard appreciated his experience with the club but admitted challenges in turning their form around. Gerrard's tenure followed a successful time with Rangers.

Steven Gerrard has mutually agreed to depart from his management role at Al-Ettifaq, the Saudi Pro League club announced on Thursday. The decision comes after a disappointing stint where the team secured only two wins and eight defeats in 14 league matches, positioning them 12th in the standings.

The former Liverpool and England stalwart joined Al-Ettifaq in July 2023, initially on a two-year contract that was later extended. Despite a promising start to this season, with three consecutive victories, the team faced a challenging two-month period without a win.

Gerrard expressed gratitude towards the club and its supporters for the opportunity, reflecting on a personally positive experience despite the setbacks. Moving forward, club president Samer Al Mishal emphasized the decision as beneficial for all parties involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

