India's T20 Challenges: Samson's Woes and England's Pace

As India prepares to confront a rejuvenated England in the fourth T20 International, concerns loom over Sanju Samson's technical struggles against express pace and Rinku Singh's recent dip in form. With the series at stake, these issues could prove pivotal in the outcome of the match.

Samson, despite a series of strong performances earlier in the T20 season, has shown vulnerability against deliveries exceeding 145 kmph, a fact that England's potent pace attack will look to exploit. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh, initially impressive in his T20I appearances, has seen a decline that raises questions about India's batting depth.

The Indian side, under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, seeks redemption after a missed opportunity in the series' third match. With the return of key players like Arshdeep Singh being deliberated, India's strategy will have to account for both technical refinement and strategic deployment against England's bowling prowess.

