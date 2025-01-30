Left Menu

India's T20 Challenges: Samson's Woes and England's Pace

Sanju Samson's struggles against high-paced deliveries and Rinku Singh's form downturn pose concerns for India in their upcoming T20 match with England. Samson, facing difficulty with fast bowlers, must address technical flaws. Meanwhile, England's formidable speedster lineup presents a formidable challenge for India's middle order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:41 IST
India's T20 Challenges: Samson's Woes and England's Pace
Sanju Samson
  • Country:
  • India

As India prepares to confront a rejuvenated England in the fourth T20 International, concerns loom over Sanju Samson's technical struggles against express pace and Rinku Singh's recent dip in form. With the series at stake, these issues could prove pivotal in the outcome of the match.

Samson, despite a series of strong performances earlier in the T20 season, has shown vulnerability against deliveries exceeding 145 kmph, a fact that England's potent pace attack will look to exploit. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh, initially impressive in his T20I appearances, has seen a decline that raises questions about India's batting depth.

The Indian side, under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, seeks redemption after a missed opportunity in the series' third match. With the return of key players like Arshdeep Singh being deliberated, India's strategy will have to account for both technical refinement and strategic deployment against England's bowling prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025