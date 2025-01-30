Left Menu

Delhi Gears Up for Navy's Half Marathon: Traffic Advisory Issued

Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory for a half marathon organized by the Indian Navy. The event will see about 15,000 participants and begin at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Traffic will be regulated from 4:45 am to 9 am, with diversions in place along the marathon route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:13 IST
Delhi Gears Up for Navy's Half Marathon: Traffic Advisory Issued
Delhi Police have released a traffic advisory concerning the 21-kilometer Half Marathon orchestrated by the Indian Navy, set to take place this Sunday.

The advisory expects around 15,000 runners in the event, which will kick off from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 5 am, traversing key routes through the city before finishing outside the stadium.

Traffic will be managed from 4:45 am to 9 am, allowing emergency vehicle movement. Drivers are advised to avoid affected areas and follow recommended routes for smooth navigation.

