Hakim Ziyech Joins Al-Duhail: A Globetrotter's Journey Continues
Hakim Ziyech has signed with Al-Duhail, as announced by the Qatar Stars League club. The Moroccan international moved on a free transfer after his stint at Galatasaray. Ziyech, with a history at Chelsea and a key role in Morocco's World Cup journey, joins under Christophe Galtier's management.
Hakim Ziyech has officially signed with Al-Duhail, in a move confirmed by the Qatar Stars League club on Thursday. The transfer was made on a free basis after the Morocco international concluded his contract with Galatasaray. The 31-year-old player, who has roots in the Netherlands' youth system, has had a career spanning several notable clubs and moments.
Ziyech's career saw him lifted from a loan to a permanent transfer at Galatasaray after leaving Chelsea in August 2023. His tenure at Chelsea was marked by significant victories, including the Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup triumphs.
Adding to his accolades, Ziyech was instrumental in leading Morocco to the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup, marking a high point in his international career.
