Neymar Returns to Santos: A Glimpse into the Saudi Pro League Dynamics

Neymar's departure from Al-Hilal to join Brazilian club Santos marks the loss of a high-profile player for the Saudi Pro League. His injury-prone stint limited his impact, though experts believe the league's status remains unaffected. Al-Hilal aims for new signings to bolster its ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:24 IST
Neymar
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Neymar's exit from Saudi club Al-Hilal to Brazilian team Santos signifies a notable shift for the Saudi Pro League. While the Brazilian star attracted attention alongside other global talents like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, injuries hampered his performance.

Despite a massive transfer fee of 90 million euros, Neymar managed only seven matches, leading to a mutual contract termination with Al-Hilal. Analysts contend that his departure won't significantly affect the league as long as other big players stay put.

Al-Hilal is preparing for new signings to maintain its position and aims to capitalize on its ambitions during the Club World Cup. Meanwhile, Neymar is set to return to Santos, where his career initially blossomed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

