Narmada Nithin Raju: Shooting Star Breaks National Record
Narmada Nithin Raju of Tamil Nadu set a new national record to win the gold in the 10m air rifle event at the National Games. Competing against top names like Ramita Jindal and Elavenil Valarivan, she narrowly missed the world record by a fraction. Meanwhile, Karnataka leads the overall medal tally.
Tamil Nadu's shooting sensation, Narmada Nithin Raju, has outshone her rivals to clinch gold in the 10m air rifle event at the National Games, setting a new national record. Narmada's score of 254.4 inches close to the world record, barely missing it by a fraction of a point.
Karnataka maintained its lead in the overall medal tally with strong showings in swimming and cycling, while Manipur is fast approaching second place. Maharashtra, despite having the highest number of medals, remains in third due to fewer golds.
The event at Dehradun's Trishool Shooting Range witnessed star-studded competition, with Narmada providing inspiration for budding athletes by encouraging them to be their role models. Her triumphs underscore her status as one of the brightest stars in Indian shooting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
