India's Bowling Dilemma and Rinku Singh's Return: Key Challenges Ahead of T20I Clash

India's cricket team is grappling with selection issues in the pace bowling department, as confirmed by assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate. The team, looking to refine its lineup after analyzing the pitch conditions, replaced Arshdeep Singh with Mohammed Shami for the third T20I against England.

Shami, returning to the T20I format after the ODI World Cup final, struggled to make an impact. Although his seam position remained impeccable, Shami went wicketless in his three overs, conceding 25 runs at an economy rate of 8.33. The challenge for India's management lies in accommodating both Shami and Arshdeep in a spin-heavy playing XI.

Accompanying their bowling concerns, India also faced uncertainty over star all-rounder Rinku Singh's fitness. Singh missed two games due to back spasms after playing the series opener. However, ten Doeschate disclosed that Rinku has recovered and resumed practice, boosting India's prospects for his return in the crucial fourth T20I against England.

