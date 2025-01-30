Chacarra Leads International Series India in Thrilling Opening Day

Eugenio Chacarra dazzled on the first day of the International Series India, delivering a stunning six-under-par 30 on the back nine, complete with an eagle on his second-last hole. This performance sets the Spaniard at a four-under-par 68, leading Filipino Justin Quiban and Thailand's Danthai Boonma, both shooting 70 at the challenging Golf and Country Club.

Carlos Ortiz and Charlie Lindh followed closely with 71s, among just six breaking par. Anirban Lahiri delighted local fans, finishing even and T13 despite playing in near darkness. A fog delay left 42 players unable to finish, as Kazuki Higa remained four under with three to play, Aaron Wilkin at three under with six to play.

American Bryson DeChambeau and Chilean Joaquin Niemann were two under with two holes left. Lahiri praised the electric atmosphere at DLF, noting the exceptional crowd support. Despite struggling with his irons, he scrambled well, attributing his resilience to experience with tricky pin positions.

Chacarra's start on hole 10 saw early challenges, yet he maintained composure, showcasing his talent with birdies and a flawless back nine. He reflected on his journey back to form post-2023, emphasizing constant dedication. Gaganjeet Bhullar's day mirrored highs and lows, ending with a one-over 73, while Ajeetesh Sandhu and others tackled formidable course conditions in fading light.

This inaugural event marks the start of the 2025 International Series, offering a route to the LIV Golf League.

(With inputs from agencies.)