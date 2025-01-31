Left Menu

Kyrgios' Exit Paves Way for Vukic in Davis Cup Squad

Nick Kyrgios has been replaced in Australia's Davis Cup squad by Aleksandar Vukic due to an abdominal injury. Captain Lleyton Hewitt had hoped for Kyrgios' return, but his fitness issues persisted. Vukic steps in as Australia prepares to face Sweden with Alex De Minaur.

Nick Kyrgios has been ousted from Australia's Davis Cup team due to an abdominal strain, opening the door for Aleksandar Vukic to take his place. The injury-prone star had been a last-minute addition to the team by captain Lleyton Hewitt for the upcoming match against Sweden.

"We had high hopes of seeing Kyrgios back in Davis Cup action," Hewitt remarked. "Sadly, his physical form wasn't up to the challenge, affecting his performance." Recently returning from wrist surgery, Kyrgios faced an early exit in the Australian Open after being taken down by unseeded Briton Jacob Fearnley.

Vukic, ranked 66th in the world, joins Alex De Minaur in leading Australia's singles efforts. The team looks to build on their impressive 2024 semi-final finish after being runners-up in 2022 and 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

