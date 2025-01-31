Alana King's MCG Masterclass: Channeling Shane Warne's Legacy

Reflecting on a dominant leg-spin display in Test whites at the MCG, Alana King cherished the hope that somewhere, the late Shane Warne watched her gripping performance. From the Shane Warne Stand end, King solidified her form in the Ashes series, boasting an impressive wicket tally.

Growing up in Melbourne, King had dreamt while watching Warne showcase his magic at the MCG during Boxing Day Tests. On Thursday, she turned dreams into reality, wearing the Baggy Green at the iconic venue and delivering her career-best performance by dismantling England's middle order with four wickets, despite narrowly missing a fifth.

Bowling alongside the Shane Warne stand for the first time, King bowled 16 consecutive overs after tea and continued to shine into the evening session. Despite England's resistance, her relentless spin attack contributed significantly to dismissing the team at 170.

