Moin Khan's Advice: No Friendly Gestures Against India
Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan advised cricketers to avoid friendly interactions with Indian counterparts during matches, terming it a 'sign of weakness.' His comments precede the upcoming Champions Trophy match in Dubai, emphasizing maintaining competitive boundaries on-field amidst mutual respect off-field.
Former Pakistan cricket captain Moin Khan has expressed concerns over Pakistan cricketers’ friendly behavior towards their Indian counterparts during matches. He believes such interactions may be perceived as a 'sign of weakness.'
Moin’s comments emerge ahead of the much-anticipated Champions Trophy match between the two nations in Dubai on February 23. Known for his aggressive style, Moin is baffled by the friendly demeanor of current players towards their Indian rivals.
He emphasized the need to maintain competitive boundaries on-field, while mutually respecting rivals off-field. Moin, who participated in numerous intense India-Pakistan confrontations, suggests excess cordiality may exert undue pressure on players' performances.
