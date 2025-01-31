Parth Mane's Dominant Triumph at 38th National Games

Young shooting sensation Parth Mane showcased exceptional skill and composure to secure gold in the men's 10m air rifle at the 38th National Games, hosted here on Friday. The Maharashtra team celebrated a notable 1-2 finish with Mane's teammate Rudranksh Patil clinching silver.

Displaying nerves of steel, the 17-year-old Mane maintained his lead almost consistently, faltering in just one series. Despite a brief dip in scores to 9.9 and 10.0, Mane's precision shooting in pivotal moments secured his victory over more seasoned competitors, including a riveting duel with Rudranksh.

Completing his event with 252.6 points, Mane's final tally outstripped the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medal benchmark, underscoring his prodigious talent. Kiran Jadhav of Services clinched bronze, while other competitors, including Arjun Babuta and Sandeep Singh, fell short in a fiercely contested final.

(With inputs from agencies.)